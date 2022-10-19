Contrasting TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO)

Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Rating) and TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and TD SYNNEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A TD SYNNEX 0.89% 13.47% 3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and TD SYNNEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TD SYNNEX $31.61 billion 0.26 $395.07 million $5.71 15.16

Analyst Ratings

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prologic Management Systems and TD SYNNEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A TD SYNNEX 0 2 7 1 2.90

TD SYNNEX has a consensus target price of $125.45, suggesting a potential upside of 44.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Prologic Management Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that comprise outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, the company offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

