Copart Stock Set to Split on Friday, November 4th (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 4th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.17. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Copart

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.