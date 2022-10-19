Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 guidance at $0.13-0.18 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLB stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.06 million, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

