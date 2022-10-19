Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.24. Approximately 31,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 60,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.98. The stock has a market cap of C$546.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.87.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.3606883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

