Critical Analysis: Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) & Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) and Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Advaxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$24.12 million ($4.22) -0.49 Advaxis $3.24 million 1.22 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -21.80

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cellectar Biosciences and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 931.55%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Advaxis.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -89.20% -73.88% Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advaxis beats Cellectar Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; IntoCell Inc; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Advaxis

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.