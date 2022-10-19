Critical Comparison: The Glimpse Group (VRAR) & Its Competitors

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Glimpse Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -82.10% -23.62% -19.16% The Glimpse Group Competitors -16.89% -26.05% -0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million -$5.97 million -8.44 The Glimpse Group Competitors $2.07 billion $190.25 million 17.39

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Glimpse Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group Competitors 213 1387 2466 80 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 33.06%. Given The Glimpse Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

The Glimpse Group competitors beat The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.