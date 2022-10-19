Critical Review: Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) versus FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Rating) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FIGS $419.59 million 3.09 -$9.56 million $0.17 46.18

Tandy Brands Accessories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIGS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.6% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FIGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A FIGS 7.18% 16.83% 13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tandy Brands Accessories and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A FIGS 1 5 5 1 2.50

FIGS has a consensus target price of $18.31, indicating a potential upside of 133.22%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

FIGS beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

