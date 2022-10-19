Critical Survey: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lightscape Technologies and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.98%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 317.53 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Solid Power beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

