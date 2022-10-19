Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Trading 20.5% Higher

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 1,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

