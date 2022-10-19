DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

