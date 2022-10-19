Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 3,406,992 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,791,000 after buying an additional 1,662,873 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after buying an additional 8,398,146 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

