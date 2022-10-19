Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.6%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). 985,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,425,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.60 ($1.17).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £830.57 million and a P/E ratio of 960.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.04.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 18,900 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,656 ($23,750.60).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

