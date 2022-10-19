DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 21,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.