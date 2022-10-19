eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Trading Up 11%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 11.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.