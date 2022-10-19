Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Up 0.4%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.28 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60.69 ($0.73). Approximately 7,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 387,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.46 ($0.73).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.84. The company has a market cap of £53.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

