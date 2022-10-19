EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

