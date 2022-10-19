EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281,230 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

