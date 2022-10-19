Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 107,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 156,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

