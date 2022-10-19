Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Employers

Employers Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.12. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Employers Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.