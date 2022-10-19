Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.