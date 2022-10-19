Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 7,630,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 1,174,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences by 41,654.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

