Everest Re Group (RE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RE stock opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day moving average is $275.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

