Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 26,423 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $419,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.59. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

