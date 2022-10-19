Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

