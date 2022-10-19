Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 30,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.64.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. Fair Oaks Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.76%.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.