Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 37,796 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 373% compared to the typical volume of 7,991 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $114,349.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $114,349.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,539 shares of company stock worth $797,099 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 199.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fastly by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Fastly by 212.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 515,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 350,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. Analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.