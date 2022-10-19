FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $41.00. FB Financial shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 974 shares changing hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.
FB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in FB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
