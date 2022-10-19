Financial Contrast: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meta Platforms and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 2 13 32 0 2.64 Bumble 0 6 10 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Meta Platforms currently has a consensus target price of $241.07, suggesting a potential upside of 81.53%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $35.07, suggesting a potential upside of 56.13%. Given Meta Platforms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Bumble.

This table compares Meta Platforms and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 3.03 $39.37 billion $12.07 11.00 Bumble $765.66 million 3.80 $317.78 million ($0.04) -561.36

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 28.16% 26.52% 20.09% Bumble -0.59% -0.33% -0.22%

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Bumble on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

