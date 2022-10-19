Financial Survey: Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eqonex has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shift4 Payments and Eqonex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 3 10 0 2.64 Eqonex 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus price target of $61.87, suggesting a potential upside of 29.21%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Eqonex.

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Eqonex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.37 billion 2.95 -$48.20 million ($0.30) -159.59 Eqonex $5.30 million 3.09 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -0.94% 6.81% 1.10% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Eqonex on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Eqonex

(Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.