FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
Featured Stories
