FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

In other news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,548.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kent Landvatter acquired 4,963 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares in the company, valued at $184,548.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,543 shares of company stock worth $116,179 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

