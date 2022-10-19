First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 805,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.