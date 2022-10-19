First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 19,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.