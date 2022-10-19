Fortive (FTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.