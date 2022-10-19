FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.05 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

