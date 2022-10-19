FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,846.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.