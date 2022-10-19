Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after buying an additional 538,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,319,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,087 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

