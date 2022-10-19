Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,174.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,174.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,557,735 shares of company stock valued at $70,610,653. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.