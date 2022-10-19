Frontier Group (ULCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.