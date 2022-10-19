Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $5,161,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $109.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

