Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (NASDAQ:GHAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 169,089 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,420,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $314,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

