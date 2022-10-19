GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GATX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GATX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GATX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.01. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

