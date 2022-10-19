Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 58.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 54.7% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.