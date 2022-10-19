Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 442.13%.

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

