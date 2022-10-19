Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501,994 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.