Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Global X China Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.
