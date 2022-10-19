Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 7,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 23,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.