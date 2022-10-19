Graham (NYSE:GHC) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Financial Comparison

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 4.33% 1.98% 1.19% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Graham and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Graham has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graham and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $3.19 billion 0.92 $352.08 million $30.50 19.59 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.35 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Graham beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, a business school, a higher education institution, and an online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 11 restaurants and entertainment venues; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

