GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GP. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GP stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.20. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor



GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

