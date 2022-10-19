GSK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,014 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,362 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

