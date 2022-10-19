Guardant Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 204% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,707 call options.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

NASDAQ GH opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $121.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

